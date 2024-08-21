Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Purchases 168 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in ESAB were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in ESAB by 302.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ESAB in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on ESAB in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ESAB from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on ESAB from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.57.

Shares of ESAB stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,227. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ESAB Co. has a 52 week low of $61.43 and a 52 week high of $114.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.38.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $707.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

