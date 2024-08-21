Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Has $283,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 294,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,523,000 after buying an additional 32,271 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 201,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,138,000 after acquiring an additional 29,870 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 40,798 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 180,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,542,000 after purchasing an additional 102,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,376,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.70. The company had a trading volume of 140,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,259. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.83 and its 200-day moving average is $112.00. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $74.39 and a 1-year high of $121.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

