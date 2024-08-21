Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Decreases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $469.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,763,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,517. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $458.33.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.25, for a total transaction of $47,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,652,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,901,158,601. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.25, for a total value of $47,138,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,652,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,901,158,601. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,747,175 shares of company stock worth $787,719,546. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.09.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

