Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Announces GBX 9.20 Dividend

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LAND stock opened at GBX 632 ($8.21) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1,472.09, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 629.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 639.96. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 554.70 ($7.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 729.40 ($9.48).

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 82,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 631 ($8.20), for a total transaction of £522,404.90 ($678,800.55). In other Land Securities Group news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 82,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 631 ($8.20), for a total transaction of £522,404.90 ($678,800.55). Also, insider Mark Allan sold 16,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 645 ($8.38), for a total value of £106,031.55 ($137,774.88). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,689 shares of company stock worth $3,028,930 and have sold 251,335 shares worth $157,757,789. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LAND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 807 ($10.49) to GBX 755 ($9.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 700 ($9.10) to GBX 730 ($9.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Land Securities Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 650 ($8.45).

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

