Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Announces GBX 9.20 Dividend

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LAND stock opened at GBX 632 ($8.21) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1,472.09, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 629.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 639.96. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 554.70 ($7.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 729.40 ($9.48).
In other Land Securities Group news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 82,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 631 ($8.20), for a total transaction of £522,404.90 ($678,800.55). In other Land Securities Group news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 82,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 631 ($8.20), for a total transaction of £522,404.90 ($678,800.55). Also, insider Mark Allan sold 16,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 645 ($8.38), for a total value of £106,031.55 ($137,774.88). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,689 shares of company stock worth $3,028,930 and have sold 251,335 shares worth $157,757,789. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
