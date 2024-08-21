Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Receives $13.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.33.

LADR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 76.87, a quick ratio of 88.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $11.12. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $12.48.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $71.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.22 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 121.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ladder Capital

In other news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $1,217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 598,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,288,162.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ladder Capital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 135,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,414,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

(Get Free Report

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Further Reading

