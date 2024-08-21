KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Purchased by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in KT were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KT by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 73,433 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,857,000 after acquiring an additional 84,760 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KT by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 327,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 125,413 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of KT by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,061,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,061,000 after purchasing an additional 829,682 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of KT by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 88,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

KT Stock Performance

KT stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $14.73. 203,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,460. KT Co. has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

KT Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

