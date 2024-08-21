Krilogy Financial LLC Trims Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,240 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Tootsie Roll Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TR traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.42. 212,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,663. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $35.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.46. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.17.

Tootsie Roll Industries Announces Dividend

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.82 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 12.80%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is 27.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TR

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.