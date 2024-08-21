Krilogy Financial LLC Takes Position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFLO. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 20,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $817,000.

NASDAQ VFLO traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $32.38. The stock had a trading volume of 242,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,552. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $33.11. The stock has a market cap of $577.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.0166 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

