Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 101.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 82,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 41,687 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at $302,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 5,790.5% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 40.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.09. 644,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.14. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. Warner Music Group Corp. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $38.05.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.00%.

WMG has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.19.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

