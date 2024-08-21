Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
VCIT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.98. 5,686,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,985,928. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $83.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.07.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
