Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 1,129 Shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco India ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. McAdam LLC grew its position in Invesco India ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 155,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Invesco India ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Invesco India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $849,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Invesco India ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 111,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 34,832 shares during the period.

Shares of PIN stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.81. The stock had a trading volume of 58,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,848. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86. Invesco India ETF has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.56 million, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.55.

About Invesco India ETF

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

