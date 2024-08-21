Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires New Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,231,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,730,777. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.91.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

