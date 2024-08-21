Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $362.00

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 362 ($4.70) and last traded at GBX 362 ($4.70), with a volume of 5 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.81).

Kosmos Energy Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 414.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 448.80. The stock has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 923.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.43.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

