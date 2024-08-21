Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Short Interest Down 5.7% in July

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 718,900 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 762,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Korn Ferry Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $69.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.94. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $75.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $690.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $330,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 112.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 97.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile



Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

