Komodo 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.70 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Komodo has a market cap of $34.81 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000432 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00070969 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00038293 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00012926 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,318,784 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

