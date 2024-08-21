Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Receives C$21.93 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.93.
Several research analysts have issued reports on KMP.UN shares. Ventum Financial increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.
Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance
Killam Apartment REIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is currently 26.92%.
Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
