Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI):

8/8/2024 – Karyopharm Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/7/2024 – Karyopharm Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Karyopharm Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Karyopharm Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Karyopharm Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

KPTI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.79. 464,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,526. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $98.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 231,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $219,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,279,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,898. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,769,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 108,286 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 494.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 748,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 622,194 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 409,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

