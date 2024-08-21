Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI):
- 8/8/2024 – Karyopharm Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/7/2024 – Karyopharm Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/7/2024 – Karyopharm Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2024 – Karyopharm Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/28/2024 – Karyopharm Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %
KPTI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.79. 464,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,526. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $98.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.21.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 231,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $219,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,279,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,898. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).
