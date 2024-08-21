Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 55,207 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 326% from the previous session’s volume of 12,970 shares.The stock last traded at $36.50 and had previously closed at $35.47.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Karooooo from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.58 million, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Karooooo had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.83%. This is a boost from Karooooo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Karooooo’s payout ratio is presently 340.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karooooo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 1st quarter valued at $2,387,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Karooooo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 198,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Karooooo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

