Kadena Trading Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 21st. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $144.54 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kadena coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kadena has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kadena Profile

Kadena’s launch date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,936,337 coins. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kadena is www.kadena.io/perspectives. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kadena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kadena (KDA) is a digital currency used for compute payments on the Kadena public chain. It serves as the transaction fee and mining reward within the network. Kadena aims to unite public applications, private blockchains, and interoperable chains, providing a high-bandwidth computer infrastructure. Smart contracts on Kadena are written in Pact, a user-friendly and verifiable language. KDA is used for transactions, staking, and accessing services within the Kadena ecosystem. The project was created by blockchain and technology experts, Will Martino and Stuart Popejoy, to address scalability and security challenges in the industry.”

