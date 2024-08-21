JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target to $81.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ITCI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

NASDAQ ITCI traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.29. 89,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,850. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.33 and a beta of 1.01. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $84.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 18,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,405,047.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,567.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 18,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,405,047.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,176 shares of company stock worth $3,260,440. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $811,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $7,735,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 962.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 44,188 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 779,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,851,000 after purchasing an additional 209,331 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,744,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,723,000 after buying an additional 191,416 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

