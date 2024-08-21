JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,033,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 31,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.32. 1,949,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,134,263. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $217.56. The company has a market cap of $612.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.