JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE)

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.74% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday. They set an “inline” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.
In other news, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,668. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,150 shares of company stock worth $947,700. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Our purpose is to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. Built with the vision of creating a more sustainable future, we are a leading mission-critical, temperature-controlled infrastructure provider for the storage, handling and movement of food around the world.
