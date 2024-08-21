Joseph R. Nerges Buys 1,600 Shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPIGet Free Report) major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.19 per share, with a total value of $21,104.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,376,661 shares in the company, valued at $18,158,158.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CSP Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of CSPI opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. CSP Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.38.

CSP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSPI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CSP in the first quarter worth $276,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSP by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 32,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSP by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in CSP by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 197,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 108,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

