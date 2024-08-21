Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,360,900 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 5,804,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,079,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Jervois Global Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of Jervois Global stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Jervois Global has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Jervois Global

Jervois Global Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho, the United States; the São Miguel Paulista nickel cobalt refinery in São Paulo, Brazil; and the Nico Young nickel-cobalt deposits in New South Wales, Australia.

