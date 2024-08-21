Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,360,900 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 5,804,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,079,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Jervois Global Trading Down 7.4 %
Shares of Jervois Global stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Jervois Global has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Jervois Global
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jervois Global
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Jervois Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jervois Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.