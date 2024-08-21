JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 27,619,148 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 13,061,522 shares.The stock last traded at $26.27 and had previously closed at $28.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JD. Benchmark decreased their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Macquarie raised shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

JD.com Stock Down 6.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.39.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 812.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

