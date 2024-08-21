JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Short Interest Down 6.1% in July

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 380,200 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 405,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,802.0 days.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JCRRF opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $4.30.

About JCR Pharmaceuticals

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic products, including GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

