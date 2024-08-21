Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JXN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on JXN

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

Institutional Trading of Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, CFO Don W. Cummings purchased 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,189.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 400.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 47.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $84.33 on Wednesday. Jackson Financial has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $89.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.95.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jackson Financial will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

