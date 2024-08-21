Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Position Decreased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments decreased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 400.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 47.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JXN shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

In other news, CFO Don W. Cummings bought 1,445 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,189.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JXN stock traded down $4.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.33. 591,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,734. Jackson Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $89.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.40%.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

