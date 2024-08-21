Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 15.30%.

Ituran Location and Control Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ ITRN opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. Ituran Location and Control has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $31.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.41. The company has a market cap of $568.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is 62.40%.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

