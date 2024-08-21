Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

Ituran Location and Control has raised its dividend by an average of 41.5% per year over the last three years. Ituran Location and Control has a payout ratio of 55.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Ituran Location and Control Price Performance

NASDAQ ITRN opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $568.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.16. Ituran Location and Control has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $31.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.41.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 15.30%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

