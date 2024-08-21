Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
ISDR opened at $9.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 million, a P/E ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 0.73. Issuer Direct has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
