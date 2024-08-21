Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Trading Down 4.7 %

ISDR opened at $9.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 million, a P/E ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 0.73. Issuer Direct has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Issuer Direct

About Issuer Direct

In other Issuer Direct news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,003.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 662,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Issuer Direct news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,003.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 662,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 22,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $175,932.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 685,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,366,086.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 78,184 shares of company stock worth $692,527 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.