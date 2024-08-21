iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $109.15

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $109.15 and last traded at $109.11, with a volume of 1366848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.89.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares TIPS Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,931,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,947,000 after purchasing an additional 803,988 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,280,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,555,000 after buying an additional 648,150 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,639,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,581,000 after buying an additional 410,284 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6,782.8% in the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 370,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,599,000 after acquiring an additional 365,458 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

