iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,660,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,972,000 after purchasing an additional 709,113 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,968,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,327,000 after buying an additional 58,292 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,623,000 after buying an additional 2,404,544 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,010,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,246,000 after buying an additional 1,591,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,875 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,514,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,789. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $97.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.76. The company has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

