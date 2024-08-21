iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 43,399 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.74. The company had a trading volume of 414,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,713. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $174.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

