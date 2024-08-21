iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6,117.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $305.87. 98,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,127. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $224.41 and a twelve month high of $309.61. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.45.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

