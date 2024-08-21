iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.96

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2024

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWUGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.96 and last traded at $36.94, with a volume of 142968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.49.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.70.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWU. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Syntrinsic LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,442.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.