iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP) Shares Up 0.8%

iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.09 and last traded at $12.92. 126,064 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22. The company has a market cap of $244.19 million, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (SLVP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Silver Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that earn the majority of their revenues from silver mining. SLVP was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

