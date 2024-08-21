iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 141,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 277,513 shares.The stock last traded at $82.83 and had previously closed at $82.62.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.82.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Tech ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IXN. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 663.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the period.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.