iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

HDV traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,502. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.96. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $116.32.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.