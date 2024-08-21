iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.99

Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.99 and last traded at $76.88, with a volume of 27722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.58.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $471,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 30,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

