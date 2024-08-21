iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Bought by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $832,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $485,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $3,666,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IBIT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.92. The stock had a trading volume of 21,332,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,335,566. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.79.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.