iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Hits New 1-Year High at $100.21

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.21 and last traded at $100.19, with a volume of 116724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.08.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STIP. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 328.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,485,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273,167 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 925.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 665,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,202,000 after acquiring an additional 600,881 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,227,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,444,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,174,000.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

