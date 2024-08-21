Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 6,221 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 100% compared to the average daily volume of 3,117 call options.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weibo
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 261,180 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 50,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,309,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 511,248 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 59,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 17,749 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Weibo Stock Down 6.6 %
Shares of Weibo stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.21. Weibo has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $14.23.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Weibo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.65.
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
See Also
