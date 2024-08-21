Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 6,221 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 100% compared to the average daily volume of 3,117 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 261,180 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 50,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,309,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 511,248 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 59,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 17,749 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.21. Weibo has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $14.23.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Weibo had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Weibo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

