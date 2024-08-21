Investors Purchase High Volume of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:EFA)

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 79,442 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 16% compared to the average volume of 68,762 put options.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,600,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,832,405. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.00 and its 200 day moving average is $78.78. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $82.16.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.