Investment House LLC Sells 3,800 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Investment House LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,439 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,061 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Intel by 147.3% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 775,731 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $24,024,000 after acquiring an additional 462,035 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 28,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Intel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 115,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,819,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,541,855. The stock has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $34.55.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

