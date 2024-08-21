Investment House LLC Sells 225 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Investment House LLC lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX traded up $6.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.23. 11,325,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,440,940. The stock has a market cap of $135.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $120.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

