Investment House LLC Reduces Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Investment House LLC trimmed its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 74.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 410.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.34 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.