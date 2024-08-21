Investment House LLC Reduces Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Investment House LLC trimmed its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 74.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 410.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance
Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.34 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.77.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on Take-Two Interactive Software
Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software
In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Take-Two Interactive Software
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.