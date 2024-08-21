Investment House LLC Purchases Shares of 950 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Investment House LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 950 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,869 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 69,200 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $16,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 30.6% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 33,431 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in Applied Materials by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 111,843 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,394,000 after acquiring an additional 28,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on Applied Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.14.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $209.12. 4,454,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,982,813. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $255.89. The company has a market cap of $173.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.