Investment House LLC Decreases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Investment House LLC decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,540 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,020,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,978,922. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.05 per share, for a total transaction of $620,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,347.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $802,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 562,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,594,597.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.05 per share, with a total value of $620,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,949,347.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,231 shares of company stock worth $12,638,320 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

