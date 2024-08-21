Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ: PLYA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/13/2024 – Playa Hotels & Resorts had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

8/8/2024 – Playa Hotels & Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Playa Hotels & Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Playa Hotels & Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Playa Hotels & Resorts had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Playa Hotels & Resorts had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

PLYA stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.47. 572,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,818. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $994.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $235.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.95 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 5.85%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $498,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,469,033 shares in the company, valued at $20,517,664.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,008,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 99,649 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,482,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,727,000 after acquiring an additional 82,630 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

